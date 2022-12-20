Large sentenced for failure to register

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — James M. Large found guilty for failing to register. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Large, of Piqua, was found guilty Monday on the sole count of failure to register, a felony of the third degree. Large originally entered a not guilty plea in September, and if he were to be found guilty, he faced a mandatory three years incarceration, and anywhere from zero to $10,000 in fines.

His trial was set for Oct. 25 through 26, and the jury found Large guilty without a reasonable doubt. Judge Hein sentenced Large to the mandatory three years in prison with five days credit.

Tyler R. Houston, of Union City, entered a guilty plea to aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. He is currently on supervision in Montgomery County, and State Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Ormsby recommended a community control sanction be imposed.

Houston faced 12 months incarceration with a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Judge Hein sentenced Houston to community supervision for a period of up to 60 months, 50 hours of community service, and 67 days in jail with 67 days credit. If Houston fails to abide by the rules and regulations, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine.

Michael S. Dehart, 34, of Gettysburg, appeared for a suppression hearing for the sole count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. A suppression hearing is a hearing where the defendant can raise defects in an arrest, constitutional errors, and search warrants.

Primarily, a suppression hearing is a process a defendant can go through to get evidence thrown out or excluded from a case. Dehart is stating the deputy on duty did not have a reasonable meaning to search the defendant to find the drugs in question.

It was testified, by Deputy Steven Strunk, that he was originally conducting a welfare check on Dehart because he was asleep on the driver side of a vehicle in a gas station parking lot. Strunk had previous knowledge Dehart had a suspended driver’s license, so he questioned him about being in the front seat.

Dehart allegedly advised the deputy he was not driving and the person he was with had run away. The deputy was granted permission by Dehart to search him, and he found a THC pen and baggy containing a white crystal like substance in the cup holder of the vehicle. Dehart was not arrested until after the lab confirmed the suspected drugs of being methamphetamines.

Video evidence of the incident was turned into Judge Hein. Judge Hein will view the testimonies and video evidence before making a decision. There is no verdict at this time.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]