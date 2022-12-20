Arcanum and Ansonia swim finish second and third at home meet

By Drew Terhall

ENGLEWOOD — The Arcanum High School swim team hosted a swim meet on Dec. 17 at the Kleptz YMCA. The Trojans, along with Ansonia, competed against Brookville and a few more swimmers.

Arcanum took second in the meet as the boys and girls teams finished second each. Ansonia finished third with the boys finishing third and the girls finishing fourth.

Senior Charles Barry finished second in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 24.98, a personal record. He also finished first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:08.75.

Senior Ashton Paul finished first in the 200 IM and the 100 Butterfly. He swam for a time of 2:32.30 in the 200 IM, a personal record. Paul finished the 100 Butterfly in 1:06.94.

Senior Jacob Rice finished first in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 58.35. He finished fourth in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:17.65. That time was a personal record for Rice.

Freshman Robby Arling finished second in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 1:07.64 and third in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:25.86.

As a relay team, the four boys finished second in both relay races.

For the Arcanum girls, senior Lani Hollinger finished first in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:28.01. She finished second in the 50 Freestyle with a 33.23, a personal best for her.

Senior Claire Lemons finished first in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 1:22.58, a personal record. She also finished second in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:21.86.

For Ansonia, junior Makayla Stachler finished first in the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Backstroke. She swam the freestyle in 29.82 and the backstroke in 1:15.50.

Freshman Gavin Stachler finished first in the 500 Freestyle with a time of 5:57.80. He finished second in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:14.06.

Both teams will wait until the new year to compete at the Bethel Meet on Jan. 8 at the Huber Heights YMCA.

