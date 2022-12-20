Green Wave bowling splits against Butler

By Drew Terhall

UNION CITY — The Greenville High School boys and girls bowling teams hosted Butler High School in a conference match at Woodcrest Lanes on Dec. 19.

The boys’ team picked up a 1905-1685 win over the Aviators. Alex Hadden led the team with a 179 high game and a series of 342.

The girls’ team fell to Butler, 1779-1323. Marissa Boney led the team with a 157 high game and a series of 298.

The bowlers will now enjoy their winter break as their next scheduled match is on Jan. 3 at New Bremen.

