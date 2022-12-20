Stockslager honored for service

GREENVILLE — Darke County Weekday Christian Education recently recognized and honored Harold Stockslager for his service to the non-profit organization, now referred to many as R.O.C.K. (Reaching out to Christ’s Kids).

Stockslager has been a faithful committee board member for 45+ years, but is now needing to step down from the position. He will be greatly missed. R.O.C.K. has been bringing an opportunity to the youth to hear Bible teachings in Darke County schools since 1927. R.O.C.K. is always looking for new board members, teachers and volunteers for this worthy organization to help kids grow closer to God and learn Godly principles for their lives.

Visit www.weekdayrock.org if you would like to know more about R.O.C.K.