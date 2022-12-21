Gift to Foodbank represents 900 donors

DAYTON — Community Blood Center (CBC) encouraged community members to donate blood during the busy Thanksgiving holiday period, and to support the Foodbank. CBC pledge a $1 donation to the Dayton Foodbank for every person who donated Nov. 21 through Dec. 3 at the Dayton Donation Center. On Dec. 14 CBC presented a $900 check to the Foodbank representing 900 donors.

“Today is a busy day!” said Foodbank Chief Development Officer Lee Lauren Truesdale as CBC’s Paige Miller presented the check in the Foodbank warehouse. Cars and trucks circled the Foodbank for the Wednesday food pick up and Lee estimated the Foodbank would help 400 people that day.

“Every dollar will provide five meals for a family in need,” said Lee. “We are in the business to serve other non-profits, over 100 in Montgomery, Greene, and Preble Counties. This will be put directly into the work we do, helping purchase food and pick up donated food.”

The 900 donors represented by the CBC cash donation to the Foodbank helped CBC avoid blood shortages during the Thanksgiving holiday when CBC was closed for Thanksgiving Day and held only two mobile blood drives during the holiday weekend. Donors and CBC staff also contributed non-perishable food items in Foodbank barrels at CBC during the “Thank You for Giving” campaign.

The Dayton Foodbank is among 200 Foodbanks across the nation, including 12 in Ohio. “We are doing what we can to give back to the community,” said Lee.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

