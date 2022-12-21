Versailles FFA receives donations

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA recently received a donation from Four Star Veterinary Service LLC, Maria Stein Vet Clinic and Bruns Animal Clinic through Zoetis Animal Health Company. Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes a diverse portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines designed to meet the real-world needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal owners they support.

Bruns Animal Clinic of Versailles, Maria Stein Vet Clinic and Four Star Veterinary Clinic of Chickasaw chose to give a donation to the Versailles FFA chapter. They would like to thank these businesses for their generous support.