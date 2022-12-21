Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Dec. 6

WANTED PERSON: At 11:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Fifth Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, a camper at the rear of the residence was located and confirmed to be on the wrong property. Starh Engtingh, the owner of the camper, was found to have had an active warrant for the original charge of aggravated possession with a $7,500 bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

DOMESTIC: At 6:53 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Harrison Avenue in reference to a physical domestic complaint. The victim advised she had just gotten into a physical altercation with her 16-year old nephew after trying to have a verbal discussion about his attitude. She advised he had just gotten a suspension for not showing up for school. He became aggressive and started to throw several items. It was advised he eventually got physically violent with the victim before getting violent with the victim’s boyfriend. The victim had visible bruising on her left knee and redness on both of her arms from being grabbed. The male had a small visible cut on his forehead which was bleeding upon officers’ arrival. When the 16-year old male is located, he will be arrested and transported to West Central by juvenile probation. Two misdemeanor citations for domestic violence were filled out and they will be served to the juvenile when he is located.

Dec. 11

DOMESTIC: At 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a domestic complaint. The female victim explained she was involved in a verbal argument with her fiance, Colton Fuller, who had left before officers’ arrival. The female victim had filmed the incident, and during the argument, Fuller had thrown his fishing rod across the living room and also picked up the victim’s CD player and threw it as well. During the argument, the couple’s two-year old child began to cry. Fuller became upset that the child was crying, and he picked the child up and threw him towards the victim who was sitting a couple of feet away on a couch. Fuller began throwing more items against the wall before advising he wanted to light the entire house on fire and threatened to kill her. The victim advised a similar incident happened on Dec. 9 where Fuller had gotten enraged to the point he punched and broke her kitchen stove. Fuller arrived in the middle of the investigation and advised officers the victim had made up the entire altercation. Fuller was arrested and issued a misdemeanor citation for domestic violence, criminal damaging, and endangering children. He was incarcerated with a $2,075 bond.

Dec. 15

WANTED PERSON: At 10:02 p.m. officers went to the 300 block of Evans Avenue and apprehended a known fugitive with an active warrant. Shalonda Clark had an active warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension with a $275 bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

Dec. 16

WANTED PERSON: At 2:45 a.m. officers observed Albert Reed standing in the 500 block of Washington Avenue, and they had prior knowledge that Reed had an active warrant out of the Greenville Police Department for failing to appear for arraignment for receiving stolen property with a $425 bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

SEARCH WARRANT: A search warrant was conducted at the 500 block of Sweitzer Street and an arrest was made. The warrant was in reference to an ongoing narcotics investigation, and Judge Jason Aslinger reviewed and signed the search warrant. At 8:40 a.m. officers went to the residence to execute the search warrant, and Jeremy Cheyne answered the door. He was found to be in possession of $915, and during the search of Cheyne’s room, similar baggies used in the prior covert operations were located and recovered. Two baggies containing a crystal like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.9 grams on a digital scale were located. There were large amounts of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia laying around. Cheyne was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, over bulk and within a school zone; and possession of drugs, over bulk.

Dec. 17

ASSAULT: At 5:02 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Drive in reference to an assault. David Meyers was arrested and transported to the jail where he was incarcerated with a $1,025 bond. Photo evidence of the victim’s injuries were recorded and put into evidence.

Dec. 18

WANTED PERSON: At 1:06 a.m. officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Drive in reference to Kimberly Dotson being at the residence and having an active warrant for her arrest. Dotson’s warrant was for a probation violation for a drug charge with no bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

Dec. 19

WANTED PERSON: At 3:35 p.m. officers apprehended Stephen Bright at the Darke County Courthouse. He was sitting in the waiting room, and officers were aware he had an active warrant out of the Greenville Police Department for failure to appear on an original charge of theft. He was transported to Darke County Sheriff’s Office where he was incarcerated with a bond of $275.

Dec. 20

WANTED PERSON: A search warrant was executed at the 200 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a wanted subject. The subject was wanted out of Indiana on a felony sex offense. Brian C. Cox was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail to be held on a full extradition warrant for probation violation on the original charge of molestation of a minor.

