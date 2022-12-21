GTI raises over $50,000 for United Way

GREENVILLE — Greenville Technology, Inc. held its annual United Way campaign in October 2022.The committee was led by Justine Berry, human resources associate, and Hope Eyer, MTNA senior purchasing technician.

During the four-week campaign, GTI was able to raise a record high $51,829.60 for Darke County United Way and $2,600 for Union County United Way. With the help of the committee members GTI’s events were 50/50 drawing, United Way prize raffle, designed and sold United Way t-shirts for the “Go Shirtless Day”, Jeans Days, Payroll Deductions, Car auctions and held a Bake Sale.

Berry and Eyer would like to thank their committee members and all the associates for their participation during the 2022 United Way Campaign.