Fourth quarter surge leads Bradford boys’ basketball past Franklin Monroe

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — It was a close game for the first three quarters, but the Bradford High School boys’ basketball team stifled Franklin Monroe High School in the fourth quarter to win 53-37 on Dec. 20.

Bradford head coach Jay Hall said Franklin Monroe came out and executed while his team did not. The Railroaders were struggling on offense.

“We were not operating as a cohesive offensive unit. Defensively, we were but not offensively. We had stretches of great decision making and then stretches of poor decision making,” Hall said.

The 53 points scored by the Railroaders is their lowest point total so far this season. It was a 28-21 game at halftime in favor of the Railroaders. Senior Parker Davidson had 13 points at halftime.

Franklin Monroe hung around. They were able to gain ground in the third quarter and was only down 38-36 going into the fourth quarter.

Head coach Troy Myers said his team competed hard and were good enough defensively until Bradford got their shot off. From that point, Myers said his team lost the fight for the next possession way too often.

In the fourth quarter, the Jets offense stalled.

“I think the moment got a little big for us late in that we turned it and lacked execution offensively,” Myers said. “But again, a great opportunity for us to learn and get better if we use the lessons in the right way.”

The Railroaders held Franklin Monroe to one point in the fourth quarter. Bradford fed off their defense to grow their lead late.

It took everybody on the court to put up a defensive effort like that.

“Complete team effort on the defensive end. All seven guys played with high energy and effort,” Hall said.

Bradford also got it done on the free throw line. They went nine for 13 from the charity stripe.

Davidson finished the game with 21 points. Sophomore Owen Canan finished with 10 points.

For Franklin Monroe, senior Blake Addis led the team with eight points. Senior Cason Yount, sophomore EB Fall and sophomore Brady Wackler each had six points. Wackler scored the lone point for the Jets in the fourth quarter.

Franklin Monroe learned a lot about themselves during this game. They are improving after each game, but still have some work to do.

“We still lack consistent toughness in the areas that help any team win. We are growing but just not putting consecutive possessions together yet,” Myers said.

The Jets are now 2-5 with a 1-4 conference record. They will travel to Emmanuel Christian on Dec. 23 for a non-conference game.

Bradford is now 6-1 with a 4-0 conference record. The Railroaders will host Lehman on Dec. 22 with tipoff set to start at 7: 15 p.m.

