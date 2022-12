GREENVILLE — Due to extreme weather being forecast, and for the safety of its employees, the Darke County Probate/Juvenile Court will be closed this Friday, Dec. 23.

The Court is also scheduled to be closed Monday as the previously-declared Christmas holiday by Darke County. If any member of the public needs a marriage license, please make arrangements to visit the Probate Court by the end of business, 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 22.