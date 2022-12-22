Greenville FFA members receive degree

GREENVILLE — On Dec. 13, 11 members of the Greenville FFA Chapter received their Greenhand FFA Degree. This is the first degree that a chapter can award its members and the first degree awarded by the National FFA Organization. This honor recognizes demonstrated knowledge and achievements in agricultural awareness, leadership, and career development and community service programs. To be eligible for this degree, you must be a first-year member, know the creed and motto, understand the code of ethics, and know how to properly wear the FFA Jacket, know the meaning the FFA Emblem and Colors, and have knowledge of the organization’s history.

The basic beliefs of FFA members are outlined in the FFA Creed, which was presented by Pearl Smith, Wyatt Hissong, Hannah Savoy, Libby Harter, Taylor Trissel, Bo Melton, and Allison Francis. Hannah Savoy was also called upon stage to share her paper about the FFA motto. Hannah had the one of the top papers that outlined what the FFA motto meant to her.

Each recipient receives a Bronze FFA emblem pin and a certificate from the local chapter. Those receiving the Greenhand degree this year included Allison Francis, Mason Hangen, Libby Harter, Wyatt Hissong,Troy Lavy, Bo Melton, Owen Nicely, Hannah Savoy, Owen Shaffer, Pearl Smith, Taylor Trissel.

The FFA operates on local, state, and national levels. Student members belong to chapters organized at the local school level. Agricultural education instructors serve as chapter advisors.

FFA is a national youth organization of 850,000 student members preparing for leadership careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture with 8,900 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands. FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.