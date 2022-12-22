Members receive Chapter Degree

GREENVILLE — On Dec. 13, four members of the Greenville FFA Chapter received their Chapter Degree. This is the highest degree that a chapter can award its members and the second degree awarded by the National FFA Organization. This honor recognizes demonstrated knowledge and achievements in agricultural awareness, leadership, career development and community service programs.

To be eligible for the chapter degree, members must be a second-year member, have received the Greenhand Degree, have a SAE in progress, participated in chapter activities, led a group discussion for 15 minutes, demonstrated parliamentary procedure, collected 10 hours of community service, and have a satisfactory scholastic record.

Each recipient received a Silver FFA emblem pin and a certificate from the local chapter. Those receiving the Chapter degree this year were Cali Harter, Marissa Hicks, Kyrie Unger, and Natalee Willis.

State FFA Vice President at Large Luke Jennings was invited to the ceremony to share his inspiring words to degree recipients, members, and guests attending.

The FFA operates on local, state and national levels. Student members belong to chapters organized at the local school level. Agricultural education instructors serve as chapter advisors.

FFA is a national youth organization of 760,000 student members preparing for leadership careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture with 8,700 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands. FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.