Christmas lessons and trivia

By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

Recently, I watched a 2011 movie called “The Twelve Days of Christmas’. The plot was like “Groundhog’s Day” in the fact the main character, Kate, was caught repeating Christmas Eve. Kate was a self-absorbed woman oblivious to the feelings of others. She wanted desperately to win back her former boyfriend, even though she had a blind date with Miles, on Christmas Eve.

Caught in a loop reliving Christmas Eve for twelve days, Kate begins to mature, develops relationships with others and even finds romance with Miles. I liked the movie because as Kate opened dialog with the people, she continually encountered she realized they too have stories, disappointments, and dreams of their own. For example, her mother had passed away and her father remarried, but she could not appreciate her stepmother as a wise and caring woman, nor that her father loved her, instead she only saw that her mother was replaced.

Throughout the time-loop she discovered she did not love her old boyfriend, but that she was afraid to trust fate, for fear she would never find love. She began to recognize that she was attracted to Miles and that most everyone she met desired the same thing she did—to share their life with a special someone. When she introduced the people, she had met to one another, she filled the void in their lives and her life too, thus ending the vicious circle.

It is true we are all people. Whether we are retired, or young, married or single, introverted or extroverted, compassionate or insensitive, cowardly or brave, adversarial or peaceable we are social beings. We all have our friends and associates, and they have their strengths and weaknesses. Then there are those people we don’t care for, but we treat them with respect because we are Christian or at least not Neanderthals.

But for those we don’t really know, those we see in stores, restaurants, hallways, elevators, or on sidewalks we are usually indifferent towards because we do not know them, nor do we take the time to know them. For me, this movie was profound in suggesting we could be a blessing to others if we communicated more. At a minimum I know I greet former acquaintances with a smile of acknowledgment for having known them better at some point in our lives. Not only do I love greeting people with a genuine smile, but I also prefer receiving a genuine smile over a nod of indifference.

The other important take away from this movie, for me, was Kate’s focus. She focused on herself too much. She did not find joy until she corrected her myopic vision. Helping others softened her character and allowed her future to unfold in its proper time.

How many of us are guilty of not living in the moment? Either living in grief of what can no longer be or in anticipation of what is not yet revealed. This Christmas is a perfect time to live in the moment with friends, family, or in quiet praise and thanksgiving. Regardless of our circumstances we can be thankful. Whether our home is filled with people and food or not, we can choose love and joy. Ironically, it’s usually the big family gatherings that cause the most conflict, tension and stress for people. Use your time wisely, live in the moment, relax and enjoy the journey.

Diverse gatherings may find it difficult to achieve common ground, so it never hurts to break the ice with a lighthearted game. Below are some Christmas trivia questions. You can find the answers at the end of the column. Have a blessed and beautiful Christmas season!!

1) Name the three spirits who visited Scrooge on Christmas Eve.

2) Name two food items people often string together to make Christmas tree garland

3) Who is the singing chipmunk known for his Christmas songs?

4) What is another name for a log you put on a fire at Christmas?

5) What Christmas picture book of a little angel first appeared in 1946?

6) What best-selling Christmas song did Gene Autry record in 1951?

7) What day is the most popular for watching holiday football on TV?

8) What hotel is mentioned in “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas?”

9) What do Christian churches call the 28 days before Christmas?

“Live in the moment for the moment” ~Michael Jordan

“Life is a series of moments, not to live in the moment is to miss out on your life.” ~C. Edwards

“Wherever you are, make sure you’re there.” ~Dan Sullivan

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve vigil mass at local Catholic Churches. Check www.nwv.church for times.

Saturday, Dec. 24, noon to 1 a.m., the Ansonia American Legion will be open.

Sunday, Dec. 25, Church services/mass offered at all area churches. Merry Christmas!

Sunday, Dec. 25, 3 p.m. to midnight the Ansonia American Legion will be open.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 9–10:30 a.m., (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 5–7 p.m., Reuben sandwiches at the Ansonia American Legion.

Saturday, Dec. 31, Carry-In and Karaoke in the Versailles Vet’s Club Bunker. (Carolyn’s last night)

Happy birthday wishes to Phillip Minnich, Jeff Whittaker, Jamie Henry, Nancy Grieshop, Connie Stachler, Kelly Fliehman, Madonna McEldowney, Jill Nieport, Jennifer Busse, Sandra Stewart, Larry Martino, Karen Koverman, Jill Staley Grillot, Joe Bulcher, Tony Paulus, Traci Monnin, Heidi Gilmore, Jill Smith, Heather Midlam, Elaine Meyer, Lil Borchers, Ryan Lundvall, Judy Mumaw, Sis Prager, Maria Hoehne, Megan Schmitmeyer, Kim Bohler, Mary Ann Grilliot, Roger DeMange, Duane Smith, Cindy Lewis, John Schmitmeyer, Mitch Rawlins, Stacy Gibson, and John Grogean, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Rose and Mike Lawrence (34), Darlene and Matt Monnin (36), Cathy and Tim Graves (46), Judy and Tom Mumaw (55), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please keep in your prayers Helen Grogean (89), Eileen Heuker (93), and all those who have passed, including those whose anniversary of their passing is near. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, take time to get to know one person this week. Ask them questions about their work, education, family. Take an interest in them. If you are an open-minded person, ask them what they think of the condition of the world today. Remain objective, let them have their opinion. Get to know what makes them tick.

Trivia Answers 1) Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present & Future, 2) Popcorn & Cranberries, 3) Alvin the Chipmunk, 4) Yule log, 5) The Littlest Angel, 6) Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, 7) New Year’s Day, 8) The Grand Hotel, 9) Advent