Troy Hayner will host Bley Hack

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Viriditas: Paintings by Bley Hack. The exhibit of paintings by local artist, Bley Hack will be on display Jan. 6 through Feb. 13. An artist reception is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Attending the reception is a wonderful way to meet the artist and gain insight into her work and process. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

“Viriditas, Latin for ‘full of life’, is what comes to my mind about the landscape of Ohio,” states Bley Hack. “This collection of oil and watercolor paintings is a celebration of various manifestations of life in Ohio: the scenery, the flora and fauna, the ways of life, and our experiences in the landscape.”

Bley Hack is a painter based on her family farm in Xenia. Over the years she has taught classes for both children and adults, licensed her art for products, and written two instructional watercolor books: Colorways, Watercolor Flowers, and Watercolor Painting At Home. She maintains a studio gallery in Troy at the Sunshade Building, 619 Lincoln Ave, and welcomes visitors by appointment. Visit bleyhack.com to learn more.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, Ohio 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.