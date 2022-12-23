Rhodes State offering summer camps

LIMA — Students entering second-10th grades have exciting opportunities to look forward to this summer. Rhodesology and Pre-College Summer Camps are taking place June 12-16, 2023.

For those in second-seventh grades, camps will take place in the morning (8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) and afternoon (noon–4:30 p.m.). The cost is $69 for each half-day camp and $129 for two half-day camps.

New for this year, Pre-College camps will be offered for those in eighth-10th grades. Check-in for these camps will take place from 8:30–9 a.m. and check-out will be from 3–3:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided to participants. The cost for these full-day programs is $99.

Registration is currently open for Rhodesology and Pre College camps.

Topics for second-fourth grades includes: Ooey, Gooey, Boom, WOW!, Stemsational Makers, Crafty Creators, and Outdoor Explorers

Topics for fifth-seventh grades includes: Metaverse: Virtual Reality Creation, The Artist’s Way, Competitive Gaming with Esports, STEM in Action, Construction: Building from the Ground Up, CSI Rhodes State, Rescue and Revive, and Science Detectives

Topics for eighth–10th grades includes: Modern Agriculture: Drones, Data, & Robots, Surgical Technology: Scrubbies 101, Breaking through with Artificial Intelligence, Accelerate into Autonomous Vehicles, and Laboratory Secrets 101

Contact Ashley Hunter at [email protected] or 419-204-6352 or visit www.RhodesState.edu/Rhodesology to register and learn more.