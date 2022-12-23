Wreath sponsorship now equals two next year

GREENVILLE — Wreaths Across America is once again matching all wreaths sponsored between Dec. 17-Jan. 15, 2023. For each wreath sponsored, an additional wreath is free. This program has been instrumental for Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to be able to place a wreath on each of the 1,602 veteran’s graves at Greenville Union Cemetery the past several years.

Wreaths can be ordered online at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/150204/Overview/?relatedId=150197

Make sure you click on this link by Jan. 15, 2023 so the credit will be given to Fort GreeneVille DAR at Greenville Union Cemetery.

Wreaths can also be ordered by contacting any Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR member or emailing [email protected]

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. Locally, Greenville Union Cemetery and Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR have been participating since 2018.