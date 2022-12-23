Santa surprise child on Rumpke route

GREENVILLE — Rumpke Waste & Recycling driver Ray Perkins once again got into the holiday spirit and traded in his reflective vest for a Santa suit.

Perkins is known for going above and beyond for his customers and took it upon himself to surprise one of his biggest fans on his route with a tricycle this holiday season.

“Graham is always at the window waving at me each week with the biggest smile on his face,” said Perkins. “It’s the highlight of my week to see him; so I wanted to do something this year to brighten his holiday and seeing him smile today was priceless.”

This is the second year that Perkins has acted as Santa, and he doesn’t have plans to stop.

“I have so many great customers, and I like to make someone else smile,” Perkins said.