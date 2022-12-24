Green Wave wrestling beats Crestview, but loses to Celina

By Drew Terhall

CELINA — It was a busy day of wrestling at Celina High School as Greenville High School and Crestview High School all competed in a tri-wrestling match on Dec. 20.

All three schools went head-to-head throughout the night in dual matches. The Green Wave got a 54-12 win over Crestview but lost 54-18 to Celina.

Freshman Jack Suter, junior Aiden Dispennette and sophomore Andrew Winner all got a win against both schools. Dispennette and Winner both won by pin in both of their matches.

Seven other wrestlers picked up a win against Crestview. Avery Meade, Juan Gutierrez, William Bush, Quinton Rogers, Caiden Chrysler, Hunter Harter and Cameron Preece all won their Crestview matchup.

Against Celina, Ashton Noggle won in three periods.

Greenville will enjoy the holidays then return to action on Dec. 28 at the Parkway Holiday Inivational. The matches are set to start at 9 a.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]