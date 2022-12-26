High school basketball update around the county

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — With the winter storm rolling through Darke County, multiple sporting events were cancelled throughout the county.

The Greenville boys’ basketball game against West Carrollton was rescheduled to be played on Jan. 17. The Versailles boys’ basketball game against Lima Central Catholic was also cancelled. Arcanum had their game against Waynesville cancelled. Franklin Monroe rescheduled their boys’ basketball game against Emmanuel Christian to Jan. 18.

For Bradford, the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams had their games against Lehman Catholic cancelled. Tri-Village also had their two games against Fort Recovery cancelled.

The weather also cancelled a WOAC matchup as the Arcanum vs Mississinawa Valley girls’ basketball game was moved from it’s original Dec. 22 date. On the WOAC website, the Lady Trojans will take on the Lady Blackhawks on Jan. 9 at Arcanum.

Some games were able to be played before the storm came in.

Tri-Village girls’ basketball picked up a conference win over Ansonia at home, 77-9. Senior Torie Richards led the team with 18 points. Seniors Morgan Hunt and Rylee Sagester had 15 and 14 points respectively. Freshman Kynnedi Hager had 14 points off the bench. For Ansonia, junior Bailey Schmit led the team with four points.

Versailles had their girls’ and boys’ teams get their games in on Dec. 22.

The Lady Tigers lost to Miami East, 41-33, at home. The boys’ team traveled to Chaminade Julienne and lost 64-40. Senior Connor Stonebraker led the team with 16 points.

The Greenville girls’ basketball team was able to play both of their games against Bloom Carroll and Parkersburg at Mount Vernon Nazarene University on Dec. 21 and 22.

As of right now, the schools are on track to resume their games this week as the holiday tournaments begin.

