Christmas firsts in Arcanum

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Did you know? Here are some “Christmas Firsts” for the village of Arcanum: in 1947 Christmas carols played over the public address system; 1949 individual Christmas trees lighted George, High and Main Streets; the first decorating of homes or entrances contest sponsored by the Lions Club was in 1952. Winners of the Lions’ club contest were – first Homer Brehm, second Roger Warner and honorable mention to Walter Rogers. Doorway winners were Roland Gilbert and Robert Sodders. In 1962 light pole decorations were added to the village. Things have changed through the years! Many thanks to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society for this information.

Congratulations to the Arcanum Elementary and Middle School Spelling Bee Winners! Elementary Champion was Hallie Riffell and Runner-Up Eli Huffgarden; Middle Schools Champion was Hunter Eley and Runner-Up Ashton Turpin! Congratulations!

Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary to Larry and Sharon Besecker of rural Arcanum. The Beseckers are lifelong residents and graduates of Franklin Monroe High School (Classes of ’56 and ’57) and for many years farmed until their retirement. Larry is the son of the late Verl and Helen Besecker, and Sharon is the daughter of late John and Myrtle Thompson. Larry and Sharon were married on December 21, 1957. Larry and Sharon have three sons: Randall (Linda), Rob (Lisa), and Rick (Amy)and three grandchildren: Alexandra Besecker, Christian Besecker, and Madison Besecker.

Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Arcanum High School will host the induction of two Arcanum graduates into the Arcanum Athletic Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees are: Mrs. Angie Cates Beckstedt, and Mr. Ed Baker. The on-court induction ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the JV Boys Basketball game versus Northridge in the High School Gym. The JV game will begin at 6 p.m. Congratulations to Angie and Ed!

Franklin-Monroe High School held their annual Homecoming Crowning Ceremony at the high school this past Friday night, December 16th on the basketball court. Crowned King and Queen were: King Cason Yount and Queen Sadie Bowser. Members of the court were: Prince and Princess: Lilly Paul and Maddox Fast; Freshman attendants: DJ Jamison and Caydance Nichols; Sophomore attendants: Trey Wilson and Allie Muhlenkamp, Junior attendants: Gage Wackler and Natalie Suter; and King and Queen contestants: Zoe Brookey, Jaliyah Nichols, Sadie Bowser, Avery Hosler, Layni Norris, Gavin Tucker, Drew Kniese, Cason Yount, Brayden Cable, and Blake Addis.

Did you know that the Arcanum Masonic Lodge started 165 years ago? Most recently, the 166th lodge year began with the installation of Marcus Ballinger as the 166th Worshipful Master of the Arcanum Masonic Lodge #295. To learn how to become Free Mason please visit: www.freemason.com.

The Arcanum Preservations Society thanks you for participating and helping to make their Opera House festive this Holiday Season and attending the Christmas Caroling programs. They also held a Christmas tree decorating contest. The top prize in our decorating contest goes to the Arcanum Public Library, 2nd Place goes to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, and 3rd Place goes to the Arcanum Criterion Club. Congratulations!

Arcanum High School Swimming news — Congrats to Charlie Barry for setting a new school record for the 50-yard Backstroke at the Dayton Christian Meet on December 2nd!

“That time between Christmas and the New Year when you don’t know what day it is, who you are, or what you’re supposed to be doing.” ~Unknown

“You’ve gotta love the week between Christmas and New Year’s, it’s this black hole of time when we all walk around fat, poor, and hungover. Everyone is thinking the same thing…I’ll worry about fixing this next week. Now let’s see how much food and booze I can stuff into my body in 168 hours!” ~Unknown