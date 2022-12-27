Greenville resident named SAR president

DAYTON — Lee Emrick of Greenville has been elected president of the Sons of the American Revolution, Richard Montgomery Chapter. The local chapter is one of four serving Southwest Ohio and covers Darke, Shelby, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties. The Sons of the American Revolution is a charitable organization affiliated with the Ohio Society and National Society SAR, whose members have proven ancestry to patriotic activity during the Revolutionary War and the founding of the United States of America.

“I will admit, I’m a bit nervous but also extremely proud about becoming president,” said Emrick, adding “It will definitely be a learning experience. But worthwhile too as this is such a great organization, doing lots of patriotic, educational, and historical community service.”

A long time Greenville resident, Emrick joined the SAR three years ago and served as vice president in 2022. Out-going President Steve Kaplan said, “I am confident that Lee will do an excellent job. He has been attending all of our local meetings, state meetings, color guard events, and ceremonies, preparing himself for this office.”

The SAR provides veteran’s services, ROTC and Eagle Scout recognitions, elementary school poster and brochure contests, high school essay and speech contests, performs color guard duties, grave marking, parades, and more.

The Richard Montgomery Chapter meets on the first Wednesday of every month (except for a summer break of July and August) at 7 p.m. at the Dayton Masonic Center. Interested parties in membership, potential programs, and guests should call (937) 335-7345 or email [email protected] for more information. You can also check out the Richard Montgomery Chapter website and Facebook page.