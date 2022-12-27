Versailles FFA spreads Christmas cheer

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA has been able to conduct several community service projects during the month of December.

Earlier in the month Versailles FFA donated oranges and apples to Kinder Corner, Rustic Hope and Brilliant Beginnings. The chapter also adopted a family and purchased gifts for that family through the Versailles Council of Churches.

Another record breaking amount of toys were collected in the Versailles community as part of the toy drive. Versailles FFA thanked the following locations for donating their facilities to use as toy drop off locations: St. Denis Catholic Church, Versailles Christian Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Versailles Schools, Versailles United Methodist Church, Webster United Methodist Church, Dollar General, Versailles Ace Hardware, Versailles Saving and Loan, Park National Bank and John’s IGA.

On Dec. 15, the Versailles FFA assisted the Council of Churches with their annual food, gift and toy distribution. Each family that came in on Dec. 15 were able to select four brand new toys per child. Additional toys from the toy drive were donated to Rustic Hope and sent to southern Ohio through St. Denis Catholic Church. The chapter thanks the community for their generosity and support of the new toy drive. They also extend a thank you to Ken and Joyce Hemmelgarn, Scott Garrison and Versailles Savings and Loan for their generous donations to assist with the toy and food distribution.

In addition to toys, gifts, and canned goods, each family that participated were able to leave with a box of fresh food items that included hamburger patties, bulk hamburger, hot dogs, milk, butter, eggs, salad, cheese, potatoes, mac and cheese, ketchup, bottle of ranch, carrots, peanut butter, baked beans, applesauce, box of cereal, toilet paper, dish soap, paper towels, loaf of bread and buns, apples and oranges made possible through generous supporters of Versailles FFA. A special thanks to John’s IGA for selling the items at a wholesale price.

In addition, the advanced mechanical students made wooden toys that were also donated to the toy drive.

The chapter sponsored a Can Food Drive the last week of school for all junior high and high school students and donated cans to benefit the Versailles Area Food Pantry, sponsored through the Versailles area Council of Churches. The canned food drive was another huge success this year and broke a new record. Over 11,000 cans of food, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items were donated and over $1,900 was collected in the schools and donated to the Versailles Council of Churches. Thank you to the students, staff and administration for making this activity successful.

Results from the high school – Mrs. Kremer’s first period class with an average of 99 cans per student placed first. Mrs. Kremer’s class will receive a pizza party in January. Placing second was Mrs. White’s first period class with an average of 74 cans per student. Placing third was Mr. Miller’s first period class with a 67 can average per student.

Results from the middle school – Mrs. Shappie’s homeroom placed first with an average of 80 cans per student and will win a pizza party in January. Placing second was Mr. Tyo’s class with an average of 56 cans per student. Placing third was Mr. Luebker’s homeroom with a 50 can average per student.

Miss Bergman and Mrs. Wuebker’s fourth period classes helped deliver the cans.

The Versailles FFA would like to thank the community interactions committee for helping organize many of the activities and special thanks are extended to committee co-chairs Grace Borchers and Ruthie Smith. The chapter thanks the Versailles community for their support of the recent community service projects sponsored by Versailles FFA.