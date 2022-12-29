Anderson captures U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — Tyler Anderson, owner of Elite Truck & Auto Repair at 5250 Meeker Road in Greenville, has earned major bragging rights in the automotive repair industry after earning first place in the 2022 U.S. Auto Tech National Championship last month. The nationwide competition held in Tampa, Fla., is one that “showcases the incredible skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country.”

Anderson, a Darke County native, became ASE Master Certified shortly after graduating from Arcanum High School in 2015. By 2016, he had established himself as a local entrepreneur by opening Elite, a full-service shop specializing in automotive repair, custom and performance work, alignments, and more. Elite Truck & Auto Repair can handle any vehicle type, including light trucks, medium-duty trucks, and fleets.

Anderson’s commitment “to take care of drivers and their vehicles and perform quality work every time” is proudly displayed on the company’s website, and customer ratings and reviews attest to this.

Anderson’s interest in automotive repair started long before he opened his business, however. Anderson said, “I always worked in my parents’ garage with dad’s tool set, fixing mowers, four-wheelers, snowmobiles, and, finally, cars starting about age 15.” Anderson credited his father, Tim Anderson, and his uncle, Todd Anderson, for teaching him basic skills early on and for helping him develop a love of automotive repair. “It’s really the only thing I’ve ever done or wanted to do,” Anderson said.

While he walked away with the ultimate win this year, Anderson wasn’t a first-time competitor. In the 2021 U.S. Auto Tech competition, Anderson felt he let himself down. “Last year, I messed up on something I’ve done a thousand times and spent the next year kicking myself in the butt for that mistake,” Anderson recalled. Explaining he was competing against his own nerves as well as against other professionals’ times, Anderson mused, “I’ve never learned a lesson the easy way in life.”

More determined than ever, Anderson entered the 2022 competition with a serious drive to take home the title. The year had already been a significant one. Anderson had married his “number one true believer,” Hannah (Rhoades) Anderson, in June, and the newlyweds were about to find out they’d be expecting a baby Anderson to arrive in June 2023.

As a top winner, Anderson would not only win the title of 2022 U.S. Auto Tech National Champion, but also take home a significant cash prize. What could be more helpful to a young, entrepreneurial family with two businesses to run? Like her husband, Hannah is also a business owner who operates Better You Boutique on South Broadway Street in Greenville, a store that carries “the trendiest women’s styles.”

After qualifying during an in-person competition in Michigan in the fall, Anderson advanced as one of 16 professionals (and 16 students) to the Round of 32 where every competitor went head-to-head on a timed quiz covering total vehicle knowledge. Finally, Anderson and 15 other professionals with the highest scores from the Round of 32 digital quiz met in Tampa to compete for their share of $140,000 in cash and prizes: first place—$40,000, second place—$20,000, and third place—$10,000.

Anderson came home the first-place winner, saying, “This was an absolute blast to be a part of. I want to give a huge shout out to all of the people who have helped me learn and grow in this industry and to all the people who have supported my business through the years. It means the world to me—truly was a blessing to bring home first place. Thank you to my biggest supporter, Hannah Anderson!”

Wife Hannah shared on Facebook Nov. 4, “So proud of you, Tyler, and couldn’t be more thankful for you!” She went on to describe her husband’s “passion and dedication to the industry,” which builds trust with his clients and provides them comfort in their Elite choice.

Anderson was quick to thank God, his wife, and his family for his success. A man who does what he can to help others out, Anderson said, “The community has helped us reach our dreams—never forget where you came from.”

The Anderson family allotted some of the winnings to purchasing a “mom car” for Hannah and will be contributing to their investments, such as farming and real estate.

The 2022 U.S. Auto Tech National Championship aired Dec. 23, 2022 on CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m.

Visit Elite Truck & Auto Repair at elitetruckandauto.net and Better You Boutique at betteryouboutique.com or follow both businesses on Facebook for information on their services and offerings.

