Versailles wrestling takes fifth in GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VANDALIA — After two days of wrestling on Dec. 27-28, Versailles High School finished fifth in their division at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at the Butler Student Activity Center. A total of 64 schools and over 600 wrestlers competed in the competition.

Six Versailles wrestlers advanced to the second day of the tournament.

Payton Platfoot finished second overall in the 144 weight class. He lost to Bryce Kohler from Graham Local in the first place match.

Kane Epperly took fourth in the 175 weight class as he lost the third place match against Matt Kowalski from Springboro.

Michael Osborne, Ethan Stover and Dalton Johns fell in the sixth consolation round. Osborne competed in the 165 class, Stover in the 190 class and Johns in the 285 class.

Lane Bergman was pinned during the fifth consolation round in the 132 weight class.

The team will next compete on Jan. 7 at the Comet Classic and Central Crossing.

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]