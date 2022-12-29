Marty McCabe honored at GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VANDALIA — Before the second day of action took place at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday tournament, the Hall of Fame and Friend of Wrestling nominees were honored with a ceremony on Dec. 28 at the Butler Student Activity Center, Vandalia.

One of the five nominees was Darke County’s own Marty McCabe. McCabe coached for 21 years within the county. He spent six years at Tri-Village, eight years at Versailles and seven years at Greenville, his Alma Mater.

“It was very humbling. I was in good company out there as you heard some of the resumes. It’s unbelievable. I’m very happy,” McCabe said. “I definitely want to thank Jerry Bey for nominating me. One of the greatest joys was that all the family was involved in some way and was able to coach my sons.”

McCabe coached many state qualifiers throughout this career. He had at least one qualifier in each of his three stops. While at Versailles, he coached a two-time state champion in Aaron Moran. At Greenville, he coached a three-time state qualifier in David Guillozet, the current wrestling coach at Greenville. McCabe also had a chance to coach his son while there.

During his career, McCabe also had a chance to coach with his high school coach Kyle Kagey.

As a player, McCabe learned a lot of life lessons through wrestling. He said he became mentally tougher and learned to push through the hard times. As a player and a coach, McCabe formed life-long relationships with teammates, coaches and players.

He said being in his players’ corner and encouraging them throughout their careers stick with players.

“Men now, 50 years old, if I see them somewhere they call you coach. That means a lot. The relationships that you build with not only the wrestlers but their families, because you did something together. Your focus is on helping and they appreciate that,” McCabe said.

McCabe also said seeing his wrestlers grow up to be good people and leaders is very rewarding. The connection to his wrestlers last beyond their high school careers.

After he decided to step away from coaching, McCabe said youth ministry became more important to him and he dedicated more time towards that.

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]