Fletcher faces endangering children, involuntary manslaughter

GREENVILLE – Ashlee R. Fletcher charged with endangering children and involuntary manslaughter. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Fletcher, 38, of Greenville is a known suspect in the murder trial of Corey Fleming. She appeared in court Wednesday for additional charges that have been brought to light: endangering children, a felony of the third degree and involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree.

Before this date, Fletcher originally appeared for court on three cases. Case one for possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Case two had a two count indictment: tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree. Case three pertained to having a weapon while under disability, a felony of the third degree.

Fletcher now has four pending court cases in the Darke County Common Pleas Court, and if she is found guilty of the newest charges, she could face three years and a $10,000 fine for endangering children, and 11 years and a $20,000 fine for involuntary manslaughter, all not mandatory. Therefore Fletcher can face anywhere from zero to 14 years incarceration – up to 19 and a half years for bad conduct – and zero to $30,000 in fines.

A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf, and Defense Attorney David Rohrer was appointed to represent Fletcher on this case due to being her lawyer on all the others. While discussing bond, it was advised Fletcher was on electronic monitoring house arrest after posting her $50,000 bond on the other cases.

“Given the seriousness of the offense, the fact the defendant fled the jurisdiction when she had lesser charges, and the fact that she currently resides out of town with what the state would contend were strangers,” Prosecuting Attorney Deborah Quigley said. “Though she’s on electronic house arrest, the state deems her a high flight risk.”

The state asked the court to set Fletcher’s bond for $150,000. Fletcher advised the court she is not going to run because she had the opportunity and had not taken it.

“I’m not going nowhere. I’ve had the chance to, in this time, and I haven’t,” Fletcher said. “I am going to stay right where I’m supposed to be.”

Judge Hein set a blanket bond of $50,000 for this case and the other three cases Fletcher is facing. Due to her recently posting the $50,000 bail on the other three cases, Fletcher will not have to post an additional bond. Judge Hein advised the court it is not a personal recognizance bond, but the fact is the bond posted on the other cases covers this case as well.

Fletcher is scheduled for a Jury Trial on Jan. 24 and 25.

Ronald L. Conkle, 53, of Bradford, appeared on a two count indictment: domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree and endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He faces 18 months incarceration and a $2,000 fine on count one and a six-month jail sentence and a $1,000 fine on count two. David Morrell was appointed to the case, and Judge Hein set a modest bond of $1,500 after Conkle explained how he is the sole provider for his family.

“I have to run the business, sir, or we will lose everything: our home, family, everything. I pay the bills. I am the sole provider for those three defendants in that home,” Conkle said.

Judge Hein corrected Conkle and advised him he is a defendant, but the three dependents at home are not. In addition to the bond, there was a no contact order put in place with the 13-year old victim. Conkle will also be required to pay the public defender fee by Jan. 23 as that is his next court date.

