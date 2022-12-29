Pohman, York and Timmerman honored

VERSAILLES — At the Dec. 15 Versailles FFA Meeting at McBo’s Lucas Timmerman, Grant Pohlman and Danica York were named as Versailles FFA Members of the Month. FFA members enjoyed pizza and bowling as part of the December FFA meeting.

Pohlman a senior and five-year member, was named as one of the Versailles FFA Members of the Month. Pohlman has been involved in the beef and pork tent, fruit sales, omelet breakfast,monthly meetings, Soup and Sandwich Social, canned food drive, FFA Banquet, and Farm Day. He was also this year’s top fruit seller. Pohlman is the son of Ted and Diane Pohlman. He received a t-shirt and certificate for being named Versailles FFA member of the month.

Timmerman, a sophomore and three-year member was named as one of the Versailles FFA Members of the Month. Timmerman has participated in monthly meetings, FFA Banquet, beef and pork tent, fruit sales, omelet breakfast, Farm Day, State FFA Convention, National FFA Convention, Family Farm Safety Night, Feed the Farmer, EMT/Firefighter Safety, Shop and Crop, exhibiting livestock at the fair, and the canned food drive. He is a very active member who has also been involved in Ag Power Diagnostics. He is the son of Gary and Barb Timmerman. Lucas received a t-shirt and certificate for being named Versailles FFA member of the month.

York is also a sophomore and three-year member and was named as one of the Versailles FFA Members of the Month. York has been involved in monthly meetings, FFA Banquet, fruit sales, omelet breakfast, Farm Day, Leadership Night, toy drive, Greenhand Conference, State and National FFA Conventions and FFA Fall Harvest Sale. She has participated in the Food Science and Technology and Wildlife CDE. She is the daughter of Mindy and Dan Kissinger and Dan and Abby York. She received a t-shirt and certificate for being named Versailles FFA member of the month.