Chapter recognizes fruit sales winners

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA recently finished a successful FFA fruit sales and recognizes the top fruit sellers. The top fruit sellers were recognized at the December FFA Meeting and will be recognized at the Versailles FFA Parent Member FFA Banquet in March.

The overall top individual salesperson was Grant Pohlman with Paige Gehret placing second Kristopher Marshal placing third. The highest selling family was Molly White-Shappie and Eli White-Shappie with Lucas and Nathan Timmerman placing second and Natalie and Karlie Litten placing third.

As part of the December FFA Meeting at McBo’s special prizes were awarded to the top individuals and families. Thank you to all FFA members and their families for selling fruit and thank you to the community for supporting this fundraiser.