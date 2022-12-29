Vanhorn graduates

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Noah Vanhorn, of Greenville, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History from Manchester University in 2022.

Vanhorn was among more than 260 students who received degrees this year.

