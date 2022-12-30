Local Briefs

FM BOE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting followed by a regular monthly board meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m.

Darke Co. ESC meeting

GREENVILLE — Notice is hereby given that the Organizational Meeting and the January Regular Meeting of the Darke County Educational Service Center Governing Board is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. at the Darke County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 5279 Education Drive, Greenville, Ohio 45331. The purpose of the meetings will be Board Organization and for all regular general purposes.

Village’s January meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum:

Personnel Meeting – Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, 5 p.m.

Village Council Meeting – Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, 7 p.m.

Village Council Meeting – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, 7 p.m.

Friends of DCP meet

GREENVILLE — The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, 6:30 p.m., at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center Assembly Room. Darke County residents are invited to attend and become a member.

Remember, becoming a member of Darke County Parks has some great perks. Paid members can now receive one free bike rental per month (April-October) and one free boat rental each season (May-October). Trails at YOUR parks are open from sunrise to sunset. To find out more about becoming a member, call the park office at 937-548-0165 or go to www.darkecountyparks.org.