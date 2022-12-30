Mitten Tree successful, again

Dear friends,

Thanks to all those in our community who contributed gloves and mittens (and more) to warm the hands and hearts of children enrolled in local Head Start program, the Fish Mitten Tree project has once again this year reached a happy and successful conclusion. As the generous spirit of the people of our community continues to thrive, this hearty demonstration of giving is very much appreciated.

Special gratitude goes to Aaron and Michele Cox and the staff at Montage Cafe in Greenville and Dawn Arnett and crew at Fourman’s Variety Store in Arcanum, who watched over the trees in their places of business, as well as to Holly Hill and the residents and employees at the Brethren Retirement Community who looked after the Mitten Tree at that facility. Also, kudos to the staff at Greenville Public Library, who joyously collected mittens and gloves that will help protect little hands from winter’s chill throughout the cold winter months ahead. Additionally, thanks to the Darke County Commissioners who took time from their busy schedule to kick off the project, donating the first mittens hung on the tree at Montage.

Many local churches, clubs, and organizations donated mittens and gloves to the Mitten Tree; sincere thanks goes to these groups and the individuals who coordinated this generous involvement. A special shout-out to those industrious knitters and crocheters who created adorable one-of-a-kind items that will undoubtedly be treasured by the lucky recipients. Additionally, due to a significant monetary contribution from a generous Darke County native who now resides out-of-state but remains involved with helping others in her native community, each Head Start student will receive a copy of a winter- or holiday-themed book to take home with them and enjoy with their families.

This successful project could not have been accomplished without the publicity provided by our local newspapers, as well as our local radio station, WTGR. This vital assistance is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,

Marilyn Delk

Fish volunteer