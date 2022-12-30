Swinging 8’s plan monthly dances

GREENVILLE — The Swinging 8’s Square Dance Club, of Greenville, will be sponsoring a Community Dance Night every third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 17, 2023.

All are welcome to come for the music, fellowship or to get on the floor and try your hand (and feet) at western style square dancing.

Instruction will be given the night of the dance.

The dance will take place at St. John Lutheran Church, 7418 St. Rt. 121, Greenville, from 7-9:30 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact [email protected]