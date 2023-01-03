Greenville wrestling takes third at Parkway Holiday Invitational

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

ROCKFORD — The Green Wave wrestling team finished third at the Parkway Holiday Invitational at Parkway High School on Dec. 28. Eleven teams competed at the invitational.

Two Greenville wrestlers finished first in their weight class. In the 146 class, sophomore William Bush defeated Levi Grace 7-5 for first place. In the 287 class, sophomore Andrew Winner defeated Eli Kil 7-3 for first place.

Freshman Jack Suter took third in the 108 class. Most of the Greenville wrestlers finished fourth through sixth in their respective weight classes.

The Green Wave will next compete in the Troy Invitational at Troy High School on Jan. 7. The event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

