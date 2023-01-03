GHS, FLHS and VHS gymnastics flying high at Flying J’s

VERSAILLES — Individuals for Greenville High School, Fort Loramie High School, and the Versailles High School Team competed in their first competition at Flying J’s in Versailles on Dec. 28, 2022.

Individuals competing for Greenville High School included senior Alice Goddard, senior Katelynn Cleere and junior Erin Leensvaart. Goddard placed first in all around events with a score of 32.40. She obtained a first place score on her floor routine(9.00), second place in vault (8.00) and balance beam (8.20) and fifth place in uneven bars(7.20) . Leensvart placed fourth in all around events with a score of 31.05. She placed first in uneven bars (8.0) and fourth on the balance beam (7.9). Cleere placed fifth in all around events with a score of 30.70. She obtained second place on her floor routine (8.70) and fourth place in vault (7.80). Gabi Hartzell was unable to attend the meet.

Individuals competing for Fort Loramie High School included sophomore Emma Quinter and freshman Hannah Wendeln. Wendeln placed thirteenth in all around events with a score of 28.1. She had a seventh place showing in uneven bars (7.00). Quinter placed in all events with a score of 25.4. She had a ninth place showing in her floor routine (7.40).

The Versailles High School Team is composed of sophomores Josephine Pothast, Jillian Mumaw, Jocelyn Mumaw and freshmen Mara Batty, Evelyn Miller and Chloe Steinbrunner. Overall, the team finished in first place with an all event score of 116.7. The team’s vault score was 30.35, uneven bars 28.10, balance beam 26.30, and floor routine 31.95. Team members placing in the top ten were Pothast with an all around second place finish of 32.30. Her balance beam was first place (8.40), uneven bars (7.50) and floor routine (8.65) third place, and vault fifth place (7.75). Miller finished all around in eighth place with a score of 29.45. She had a fifth place floor routine (8.00). Steinbrunner finished all around in ninth place with a score of 29.40. She had a third place vault (7.90) and fourth place floor routine (8.30). Jocelyn Mumaw had a 7.05 on vault, Jillian Mumaw a 7.00 on vault, and Batty a 6.50 on vault.

The next time to catch the GHS, FLHS, and VHS Gymnastics is on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the Northmont Invitational in Tipp City, Ohio.