Former Early Bird columnist heads to Alaska

FAIRBANKS, AK — Hank Nuwer, former columnist for the Early Bird, finished a stint as managing editor of the Celina Daily Standard to accept a new position as managing editor of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in Alaska.

Nuwer was named the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists columnist of the year in 2021 for his “After Darke” column in the Early Bird. He also won third place for the column in 2022 from the Indiana chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

He and his wife Gosia, recently of Union City, Ind., have owned 20 acres in Alaska for many years. “The move is a sort-of coming home for us,” said Nuwer. As a journalist, he’s written about the Alaskan Iditarod sled-dog race and other Alaska topics.

Nuwer returned to his roots as an editor in 2020 after taking a buyout from the Franklin College School of Journalism in 2020. He taught at Franklin College for 18 years.

Nuwer has also been an adjunct and associate professor of journalism at Ball State University. He is a member of BSU Journalism’s Hall of Fame.