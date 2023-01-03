FAS thanks community for donations

GREENVILLE — Financial Achievement Services thanks its clients and the community as a whole for the many generous donations to the Comfort & Joy Pet Supply Drive.

Throughout the month of December, the public and FAS clients were invited to bring donations of pet supplies to the Financial Achievement Services office. For each item received, FAS would match the contribution and all of the items collected would benefit the Darke County Animal Shelter.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of our clients for their generous donations, as well as everyone from the community who brought items to our office,” said Matt Arnold, president of Financial Achievement Services. “We are very grateful for the response to the supply drive and our team is happy to be providing so many items to help care for the animals at the shelter.”

Thanks to the many donations received, when combined with the matching contributions from Financial Achievement Services, the shelter was provided with 578 pounds of dog food, 36 gallons of bleach, 68 rolls of paper towels, 62 containers of treats, and 184 toys, along with miscellaneous other supplies.

All of the items collected, as well as the matching contributions from FAS, were donated to the Darke County Animal Shelter on Friday, Dec. 30.

Financial Achievement Services, Inc. is committed to being a leading independent financial services firm driven by a team of caring professionals partnering with clients to navigate life's experiences. Learn more about Financial Achievement Services' mission, team, and community reinvestment by visiting www.teamfas.com. Contact them at 937-548-2210 or visit their office at 5116 Children's Home Bradford Road, Greenville.