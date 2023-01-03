DCCA presents a Taste of Wine and Jazz

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present “A Taste of Wine and Jazz XXXV” on Friday, Jan. 20 at Montage Cafe in downtown Greenville; doors open at 6:30 p.m. The wine-tasting party, a fundraiser for the local arts organization, will feature music from Deron Bell and his “Jazz For You” band. “DCCA is excited to once again host this highly anticipated celebration of good food, great music and fine wines,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, who advises that tickets are selling quickly and urges all those hoping to attend the event to make their reservation soon. Tickets to “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” are $40 each, and can be purchased at Montage.

According to Ms. Jordan, “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” offers an inviting ambiance where a variety of wines and other beverages can be enjoyed in a fun-filled comfortable social setting accompanied by an exciting array of hors d’oeuvres created by Montage proprietors Aaron and Michele Cox. “This is truly an amazing party for a good cause; whether you attend with a group of friends or arrive alone, you’ll leave feeling glad you came,” Ms. Jordan stated. Funds raised are directed towards DCCA programming, including the organization’s Arts In Education series which present high quality artists who perform for students in every grade of all local public schools.

According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, Deron Bell and his band are returning to “Wine and Jazz” due to popular demand. “Deron and his group have deservedly earned a strong local following due not only to their high quality of musicianship, but also because of their absolute joy in playing,” Mr. Warner explained. Deron Bell has shared the stage with national recording artists, performed with Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, and accompanied stage productions in Dayton and beyond; his band covers a broad spectrum of music ranging from jazz to blues to gospel and funk, and readily adapts to crowd preferences when performing. Sponsors making possible the performance by Deron Bell and his “Jazz For You” band are Fry and Company, Edward Jones Financial Advisors Zach Bruening, Dave Connelly, Todd Subler, Alisha Weiss, Greenville Federal, and Geoff and Jessie Surber.

For more information regarding “A Taste of Wine and Jazz,” contact DCCA at [email protected] or 937-547-0908.