YMCA encourages community to improve its health

DARKE COUNTY — As a leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the nation’s health, the YMCA of Darke County urges everyone in our community to help prevent heart disease by lowering your blood pressure with the help of the Y’s new Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program.

The program kicks off on Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Y’s Greenville location.

According to the American Heart Association, 32.6 percent—about 80 million adults—have high blood pressure and less than half have it under control. Having uncontrolled high blood pressure is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and other harmful conditions, such as stroke. High blood is often referred to as “The Silent Killer” because there are typically no warning signs or symptoms.

How the program works:

Participants will meet with a Healthy Heart Ambassador for brief 10-minute meetings, two times per month for four months.

During the four-month program, participants will be asked to:

Take their own blood pressure at least two times per month and record it

Attend two 10-minute meetings per month with their Ambassador

Attend monthly lifestyle education meetings

Program Goals for participants include reduced blood pressure, better blood pressure management, increased awareness of triggers that elevate blood pressure, and enhanced knowledge to develop healthier eating and lifestyle habits.

To qualify for this program, participants must be at least 18 years old, be diagnosed with high blood pressure, not have experienced a recent cardiac event, not have atrial fibrillation or other arrhythmias, and not be at risk for lymphedema.

This program is open to all. The cost is $50 for Y Members, $75 for potential members. Register online, in person, or by phone at (937) 548-3777 in Greenville, or (937) 526-4488 in Versailles.

For more information on the YMCA Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program please contact Jen Sturgill, Wellness Coordinator at the YMCA of Darke County at [email protected], or visit ymcadarkecounty.org.

Members can register by in person, online, or by phone. (937) 548-3777 in Greenville or (937) 526-4488 in Versailles.