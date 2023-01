GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Jan. 14. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dance from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Triple Nickel. Food will be available. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must be 21 years of age.