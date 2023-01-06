Edison hosts STNA classes at BRC

GREENVILLE — Edison State Community College will host State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training beginning Jan. 26. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.

The course will run from Jan. 26 to Feb. 20. Classes will be held Jan. 26–27, Jan. 30–Feb. 3, Feb. 8–10, and Feb. 13–14 from 4 to 9 p.m. Clinicals will take place Feb. 19–20 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Both the classroom study and clinicals will take place at the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville.

The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers. Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.

Students will have certain requirements to participate in the class and clinical. Learn more and register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/STNA.