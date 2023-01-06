Discover outlook for agriculture

GREENVILLE — OSU Extension Darke County hosts an annual Ag Outlook meeting to give economic updates and expectations for the next year. This year we have a great line up of speakers coming to the county.

They will start off the morning with a Commodity Grain Market Outlook with Dr. Seungki Lee, then have an Energy Policy talk with Dr. Brent Sohngen, followed by a 2023 Weather Outlook by Aaron Wilson, and end with Cargill Grower Opportunities with Amanda Matheny.

The meeting will be held at the Anderson’s Ethanol Plant on 5728 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville. The meeting will be from 8-10:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast offered. If you would like to attend this meeting, RSVP to Taylor Dill at 937-548-5215 or [email protected]