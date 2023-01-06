Beef Quality Assurance program planned

ARCANUM — Beef Quality Assurance is a national program that raises consumer confidence through offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every part of the beef industry. The certification for adults lasts for three years.

Producers can be certified at in person meetings or online. OSU Extension is holding a BQA and Producer meeting where they can obtain their BQA certification or recertification. In this meeting we will have Bill Miller an owner of Feedlot Bill LLC, Feedlot Nutritionist to speak about feeding cattle as well as Lyda Garcia, the Ohio State Extension Fresh Meats Specialist. Taylor Dill will be teaching BQA following our guest speakers.

The meeting will be held on Jan. 14 at the Arcanum High School Cafetorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunch provided. This meeting is at no cost to in county youth and Darke County Cattlemen’s members. There will be a fee of $10 for nonmembers and $5 for out of county youth. Please RSVP to Taylor Dill at 937-569-5000 or [email protected]