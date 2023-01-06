License Reciprocity Act signed into law

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) applauds the signing of Senate Bill 131, the companion bill of Powell’s House Bill 203, which will boost Ohio’s economic competitiveness by recognizing out-of-state occupational licenses and attracting skilled workers to the state.

“Ohio can be on the leading edge of addressing the workforce shortage in our state with this legislation,” Powell said. “I have worked hard to move this policy forward, and I’m thrilled to see it become law.”

Senate Bill 131 was passed by both chambers during the final legislative session of the 134th General Assembly last month.

The bill requires an occupational licensing authority to issue a license to applicants who hold a license, government certification, private certification, or satisfactory work experience in another state.

“This is a major step towards making Ohio the most business-friendly state in the nation,” Powell added. “It will help us secure a strong workforce by reducing government’s over-regulation and encouraging individuals to move to Ohio where they can get a great job and raise their families.”

The bill was signed into law on Jan. 2 by the governor.