Officer Robbins commended for life saving action

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville recognized one of its own during the Greenville City Council meeting on Tuesday. Police Officer Trevor Robbins was presented a commendation for his actions to help save a life during a call to a fully-engaged fire at Ted Unger’s property in the city.

According to Officer Jason Marion, Officer Robbins “found Mr. Unger who was on fire himself and put the fire out, got him to safety and did a real good job.” Mayor Steve Willman added that Robbins was also able to keep Unger away from the fire because “he had the tendency to go back because he wanted to save some things of his own.”

Mayor Willman read the commendation which stated, “For his lifesaving actions while on duty serving as a patrol officer for the City of Greenville Police Department, as Mayor it with great pride that I tender this certificate of recognition to Patrol Officer Robbins on behalf of the City of Greenville for his exceptional performance and quick response, which ultimately saved the life of the property owner during a warehouse fire. We applaud the efforts of Trevor for putting the safety of another before his own and the assistance he continued to provide to Mr. Unger while the fire department continued to battle the fire.”

Officer Robbins received a standing ovation from those attending the meeting, which included Chief Eric Roberts and several other police officers.

The council also heard from Jana Deeter and her concerns with AES Ohio, Greenville’s energy supplier. She said she has been doing research on the energy firm and the smart meters they are beginning to install. She believes the smart meters will allow AES to reduce the amount of energy a household or community will receive when they need to protect the “grid” from being overloaded. Council President John Baumgardner asked the administration if it was possible to have a representative from AES to come and speak to council. Safety Service Director Ryan Delk nodded in acknowledgement and will reach out to the energy company to have someone come and speak at a council meeting.

Aaron Moran, president of the Darke County Visitors Bureau (DCVB), also spoke to council. He shared that as of Jan. 1, the Visitors Bureau and Main Street Greenville have separated and will go back to having an executive director for each organization. DCVB has hired Greg Billings to run their operation and is looking for locations in Greenville and other communities in the county to have its office(s).

Delk shared with council the original dog the city was looking at becoming a canine officer did not work out, but the city is pursuing another dog. Atz is a nine-month-old German Wired Haired Hair Pointer. The cost is $5,000 and the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will help fund the purchase. The city is also seeking a $7,500 grant from the American Kennel Club (AKC) to help with training and other costs. Patrol Officer Aaron Hall has agreed to partner with Atz and will undergo 120 hours of training with his partner before they officially begin working together. Delk is hoping that Hall and Atz will be able to become part of the city’s efforts this spring.

Council President Baumgardner made two committee assignments at the request of Law Director Michael Rieman and Auditor Roxanne Willman. The personnel and public relations committee will examine an updated city policy manual and the finance committee will take a look at wages for the clerks at city meetings.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]