Wayne HealthCare welcomes first baby of 2023

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — Calvin Tyler Rammel, born to Taydem (Elson) and Nathan Rammel, began his life as the first baby of 2023 delivered at Wayne HealthCare. Delivered by Dr. Patrick Karr, DO, the handsome little boy was born to the Union City, Ohio, couple at 8:18 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023.

Calvin is the Rammels’ first baby, and he politely arrived right on time as his due date was also Jan. 3. He was born measuring 19.5 inches in length and weighing seven pounds, eight ounces. The couple had planned a more traditional birth, but conditions warranted a Cesarean delivery. Both mother and baby are doing very well and are scheduled to be released from the hospital Jan 5.

Taydem explained they chose to have the baby at Wayne HealthCare because it is the hospital where she, herself, was born. The Special Beginnings Birthing Center opened in March 2021, and it offers many unique features, such as a new family viewing window in the c-section unit and 55-inch monitors in each room that can be used by patients to video chat with family members and friends. The equipment also tracks patient data, which affords doctors an additional means of monitoring patients even beyond nursing staff updates. Vice President of Business Development and Marketing Terri Flood thanked the couple for choosing Wayne.

The family was gifted a beautiful basket filled with blankets, a silver album donated by Wieland Jewelers, and a copy of “Goodnight Moon” from the hospital Auxiliary. The OB team presented baby and mother a basket of goodies too, reminding mom, “Don’t forget to take care of yourself—you are just as important as that little baby.”

With the strictest COVID-19 regulations now lifted, all of his grandparents have already visited Calvin. It was an especially exciting moment for his maternal grandfather who is brand-new to grandparenthood. Once the family is home and settled, they plan to have siblings and additional family members welcome little Calvin.

When asked if Calvin is the first of many babies, mom joked, “Ask me later!” Dad chimed in, “Yeah, in a couple years.”

