Local Briefs

Board of DD to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational and monthly Board meeting, Thursday, Jan. 12, 4 p.m., 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome.

Versailles kindergarten screening

VERSAILLES — It is time to sign your child up for kindergarten at Versailles Elementary for the 2023-24 school year. Eligible students must live in the Versailles School District and must be five years old by Aug. 1, 2023 to attend kindergarten this fall.

The screenings will be held on Thursday, March 23 and 24. Three sessions will be held each day at 8–10 a.m., 10:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. and 1–3 p.m.

Please call the Versailles Elementary office at 937-526-4681, option 1. You may call weekdays beginning Feb. 1 – March 1 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Municipal Court stats

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for December 2022.

There were 204 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in December 2022. The cases are broken down as follows: 34 criminal, 8 OMVIs, 92 other traffic and 70 civil cases. There were 233 cases terminated/disposed of in December 2022.

For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway.

Ansonia BOE public hearing

ANSONIA — Ansonia Local School District announces a public hearing for the proposal of the 2023-2024 calendar to be held during the Board of Education Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the library. The interested general public is welcome to attend.

Board of Elections meets

GREENVILLE — The Board of Elections Board members will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9 a.m. for the January regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.