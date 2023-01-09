Trojans and Tigers set records at Bethel Swim Invitational

By Drew Terhall

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Arcanum High School and Ansonia High School swim teams competed in the Bethel Invitational on Jan. 8 at the Huber Heights YMCA. The invitational featured some personal and school record-breaking performances.

The Arcanum girls team finished seventh at the event. Senior Claire Lemons finished third in the 100 freestyle with a 1:09.75 and sixth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:21.75. Senior Lani Hollinger finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:27.85. She also placed ninth in the 50 freestyle with a 33.5.

The Arcanum boys finished fifth in the event with all three swimmers breaking a personal or school record. Senior Charles Barry finished second in the 100 backstroke with a 1:04.12. The time is a personal for Barry and a school record. He also placed third in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:14.75. Senior Jacob Rice finished second in the 50 and 500 freestyle. He finished the 50 in 24.91 and the 500 in 5:58.28, both times are a personal best for Rice. Senior Ashton Paul finished third in the 200 freestyle with a 2:13.66 and sixth in the 100 butterfly with a 1:06.44. Both times are a personal best for Paul.

For Ansonia, freshman Gavin Stachler finished first in the 100 freestyle with a 56.41. He also finished third in the 50 freestyle with a 25.28. Both times are a personal best for him. Junior Makayla Stachler was second in the 50 freestyle with a 29.35 and finished fourth in the 100 backstroke with a 1:13.25.

Both teams will compete at Trotwood Madison High School on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

