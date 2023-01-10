Plenty to do in the Arcanum area in January

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Did you know that our Arcanum Early Learning Center preschool sent Christmas cards and pictures to Mark Nottingham and his troops? He is the dad of one of our preschool students. The cards made it to Syria just in time for Christmas! How awesome is that?

Thank you to our preschool students and the teachers for sharing the Christmas spirit to our military!

The Arcanum Preservation Society hosted Caroling at the Opera House in December. Each week they raffled off a gift basket; the winners are as follows: Shannon Denniston, David Wogoman, and Linda Riley. Everyone who entered the weekly drawing was also entered into a grand prize basket and that winner was Lindsey Cottrell. The APS thanks everyone who attended and participated in the contest and the event!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has been busy planning their 2023 calendar of events. They also wish to thank all their volunteers, board members, chairpersons, and the community for their service and participation in 2022. They have experienced lots of community support through donations, attendance and participation at their events, programs and through contributions. They will continue in 2023 the “First Saturday of the Month” from 9 a.m. to Noon Open Houses. The house is open for tours, displays, and for researching their reference library. They will also host programs throughout the year and look forward to their first one on March 9, 2023 with special guest speaker, Dave Heckaman, who will give a presentation about the historical importance of nearby “forgotten” Fort Jefferson. More details to come on that program. Plans are also underway for programs during the summer and a fall presentation in September about Pitsburg Businesses.

As always, the AWTHS is looking for volunteers to help in the areas of research, reference library, genealogy, hosting, refreshments at meetings and helping to clean and maintain the house. Check out their monthly newsletter and website at: www.awths.org or email them at [email protected] or call 937-417-2966.

Looking for an Art and Wine activity? A.R. Winery, 3564 Gordon-Landis Road will host Kathi Hart and an Art Adventure-Mobile Paint Party on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Each participant will paint a 16×20 canvas of a Valentine Highlander. The first drink is included in the ticket price. Pizza and additional drinks are available separately for purchase. Join in on the fun by giving them a call to register at (937) 417-0565.

Save the Date! The Franklin-Monroe Athletic Boosters will host a Monte Carlo Night on March 18, 2023. Join them for fun games, good food, and a chance to win great prizes.

Tickets will be on sale very soon! For more information check out their Facebook page: Frankline Monroe Athletic Boosters Club or email them at: [email protected]

The Arcanum Alumni Association (AAA) would like to thank the community for your support of their fundraisers this year. Fan Gear items are still available to purchase and Chic-Fil-A sandwiches will continue to be available at all the Boys’ JV/Varsity home basketball games for the remainder of the season. Thanks also to the Arcanum Athletic Boosters Club for partnering with the AAA on this project. For more details check out their Facebook page: Arcanum Alumni Association or the alumni tab on the school website: https://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/quick-links/alumni.

The Arcanum Public Library has plenty of things to do during the month of January. In addition to finding books and movies to take home, patrons can check out STEM KITS and board games. Adults are able to check out mobile hotspots and the library telescope.

The library has newer children’s computers filled with hundreds of activities and games to play. The genealogy section has been improved to make it easier for patrons to find what they need. The very popular adult Winter Reading Challenge begins this month, and runs through the end of March; adults are encouraged to pick up log sheets to record books they read or listen to via audio sources. Drawings for prizes will be held at the end of each month, with a grand prize being awarded at the end of the program. For preschool children, Story Time will resume in 2023 on Thursday, Jan. 12. The program meets each Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Bring your preschoolers in to hear stories, sing songs, and make crafts; no registration is needed for this drop-in program.

There will be an adult coloring session on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. This is also a dropin program for coloring in a relaxed atmosphere; all supplies are provided. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the OSU Extension will be presenting a class “Healthy Eating for Fast Paced Lives.” Drop in at 2 p.m. to join Roseanne Scammerhorn as she gives tips to making healthy food choices. This is a free event that requires no registration. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 3:30–5 p.m., kids and teens can come in for a STEM KIT demonstration. Staff will be on hand to showcase all of their kits with some building fun; no registration is needed. The library can be reached at 937-692-8484 and is located at 101 West North Street and is also on Facebook and Twitter. Check out the library website at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org.

