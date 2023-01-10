Arcon Builders supports United Way

Tim Shellabarger, president of Arcon Builders, and Cassie Shellabarger presented Becca Cotterman, Darke County United Way Director, with a $2,500 check for the 2023 United Way campaign. Shellabarger said, “We are honored to partner with United Way to give back to the community and be a support in moving families from crisis to stability.” The Darke County United Way appreciates the support from local businesses, like Arcon Builders, to help serve the 16,000 people in Darke County that are affected by one of our agencies.