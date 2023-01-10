Blood drives planned in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Help Community Blood Center meet the critical need for type O and B negative blood and strengthen the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at local blood drives this week.

The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association community blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

Spirit Medical Transport LLC community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 3-7 p.m. at 5484 State Route 49 South, Greenville.

Ohio Department of Transportation Darke County community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 12 from 8-10:30 a.m. at 5230 Darke County Industrial Way, Greenville.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

National Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed in 1969 to thank donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather and seasonal illness make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply.

State Sen. Stephen Huffman (R-5th District), an emergency room physician and a life-long blood donor, introduced legislation in 2017 to designate January as Blood Donor Awareness Month in Ohio. It became law in February 2018 and was first celebrated in January 2019.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.